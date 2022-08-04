Why Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is -65.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 29.82% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 16.20% and 12.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -44.28% off its SMA200. QMCO registered -69.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 34.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.05%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has around 905 employees, a market worth around $168.28M and $372.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.08. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.03% and -74.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (133.40%).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.29M, and float is at 57.54M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Quantum Corporation (QMCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moorehead Lewis W.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Moorehead Lewis W. sold 5,911 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $1.87 per share for a total of $11034.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Quantum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Lerner James J (President & CEO) sold a total of 62,152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $1.41 per share for $87616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.96 million shares of the QMCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, DODSON J MICHAEL (Senior Vice President, CFO) disposed off 32,817 shares at an average price of $1.46 for $47913.0. The insider now directly holds 916,539 shares of Quantum Corporation (QMCO).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) that is trading -11.35% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is 11.62% higher over the same period.