Why should you keep an eye on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)?

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) is -1.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.26 and a high of $161.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $123.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.6% off its average median price target of $176.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.65% off the consensus price target high of $228.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 19.71% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.47, the stock is -1.35% and 9.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 6.93% off its SMA200. KRTX registered 17.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a -2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $37.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.25% and -20.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.80%).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.40% this year.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.81M, and float is at 27.77M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brannan Stephen K.,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Brannan Stephen K. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $133.29 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that HEALY JAMES (Director) bought a total of 72,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $122.64 per share for $8.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the KRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, HEALY JAMES (Director) acquired 47,777 shares at an average price of $123.04 for $5.88 million. The insider now directly holds 2,000,218 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX).

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.11% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 22.59% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 9.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.