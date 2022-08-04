Will Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) is -19.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.94 and a high of $22.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $33.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.3% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.34% higher than the price target low of $24.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.33, the stock is 6.72% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -19.32% off its SMA200. SA registered -26.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $186.71.

The stock witnessed a 12.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.31%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.85% and -40.01% from its 52-week high.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seabridge Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.10% this year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.25M, and float is at 67.10M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -33.45% down over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -28.68% lower over the same period. Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is -15.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.