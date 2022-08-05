AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) is -7.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.20 and a high of $57.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AB stock was last observed hovering at around $45.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $45.12, the stock is 7.55% and 7.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -2.35% off its SMA200. AB registered -10.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.11%.

The stock witnessed a 9.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.68%, and is 6.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has around 4118 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $421.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.46 and Fwd P/E is 14.74. Distance from 52-week low is 28.18% and -21.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.59M, and float is at 94.97M with Short Float at 1.12%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stonehill Charles G.T.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stonehill Charles G.T. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $40.61 per share for a total of $56854.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19914.0 shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that MANLEY MARK R (Gl Head of Compl & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $38.98 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44334.0 shares of the AB stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) that is trading -23.91% down over the past 12 months and Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is -9.71% lower over the same period.