Analysts suggest Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) could spike 41.71% in a year

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) is -16.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.16, the stock is 7.49% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -11.28% off its SMA200. INN registered -4.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.82%.

The stock witnessed a 16.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.73%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $858.43M and $445.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 272.00. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.79% and -25.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.90M, and float is at 103.44M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Daniel P,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Hansen Daniel P sold 193,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $10.57 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Hansen Daniel P (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $10.57 per share for $68739.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the INN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Aniszewski Craig J (EVP and COO) disposed off 16,881 shares at an average price of $9.07 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 486,538 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN).

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 13.51% up over the past 12 months and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is 16.61% higher over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -11.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.