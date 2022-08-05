Are we looking at the next big move in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) is 12.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.15 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUPN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.26% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.37% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.81, the stock is 8.11% and 13.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 9.31% off its SMA200. SUPN registered 20.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.62%.

The stock witnessed a 7.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.29%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $601.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.39 and Fwd P/E is 41.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.73% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.33M, and float is at 51.12M with Short Float at 11.02%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.50% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -0.91% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 5.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.