Are we looking at the next big move in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is -33.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 24.54% and 22.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88023.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.56% off its SMA200. SNCR registered -44.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.20%.

The stock witnessed a 29.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is 19.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.74% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has around 1536 employees, a market worth around $144.12M and $281.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.50. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.83% and -47.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.87M, and float is at 84.06M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by B. Riley Financial, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $540.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.08 million shares.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $1.50 per share for $1260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.08 million shares of the SNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 32,120 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $48180.0. The insider now directly holds 12,079,259 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -6.71% down over the past 12 months and CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is 26.20% higher over the same period. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is 16.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.