Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is 7.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.71 and a high of $65.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BECN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.63% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -12.24% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.73, the stock is 8.19% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 8.39% off its SMA200. BECN registered 15.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.15%.

The stock witnessed a 16.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.40%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.05% and -5.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.00% this year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.10M, and float is at 53.62M with Short Float at 9.21%.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CD&R Investment Associates IX,,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CD&R Investment Associates IX, bought 103,931 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $57.73 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.86 million shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Best Clement Munroe III (President, South Division) sold a total of 3,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $62.21 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50903.0 shares of the BECN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Best Clement Munroe III (President, South Division) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $62.03 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 50,903 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 42.05% up over the past 12 months and Pool Corporation (POOL) that is -23.87% lower over the same period. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 65.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.