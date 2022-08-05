Check out this: OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) could be on the verge of a big rally

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is -60.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $99.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.89% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.55% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.49, the stock is -4.65% and -7.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -46.26% off its SMA200. OPRX registered -57.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.59%.

The stock witnessed a -16.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.28%, and is 8.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $453.31M and $63.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.54. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.84% and -75.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptimizeRx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.88M, and float is at 15.93M with Short Float at 8.76%.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEBBO WILLIAM J,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that FEBBO WILLIAM J sold 16,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $43.73 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

OptimizeRx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that FEBBO WILLIAM J (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 16,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $47.27 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the OPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Silvestro Stephen L (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 13,241 shares at an average price of $54.87 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX).