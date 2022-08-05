Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CPA Stock Is Going Next

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is -11.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.25 and a high of $97.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPA stock was last observed hovering at around $69.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.8% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.63% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.41% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.09, the stock is 12.94% and 12.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 5.48% at the moment leaves the stock -2.73% off its SMA200. CPA registered 6.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.73%.

The stock witnessed a 16.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.06%, and is 9.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has around 6127 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.29% and -25.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copa Holdings S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.20% this year.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.01M, and float is at 30.34M with Short Float at 7.73%.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -20.67% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -15.06% lower over the same period. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -40.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.