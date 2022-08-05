Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Is Down -28.67% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) is -28.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRCT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.44% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 26.20% and 36.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 6.54% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 63.36% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.21%, and is 31.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.87% over the week and 14.38% over the month.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $29.62M and $43.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.92. Distance from 52-week low is 84.48% and -61.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.90% this year.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.18M, and float is at 2.80M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times.