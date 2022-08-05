Embecta Corp. (EMBC) – The -2.07% Downside Potential Remains

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) is -37.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.62 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.3% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -18.4% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.60, the stock is 10.66% and 10.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 0.87% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.30.

The stock witnessed a 16.22% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.75%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) has around 2029 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $1.17B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.40%).

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embecta Corp. (EMBC) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embecta Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 57.59M with Short Float at 6.29%.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Embecta Corp. (EMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times.