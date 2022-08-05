FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.30 and a high of $97.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCFS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.75% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.63% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.76, the stock is 7.90% and 6.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 2.46% off its SMA200. FCFS registered -8.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.70%.

The stock witnessed a 6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.97%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.30 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.52% and -23.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstCash Holdings Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.24M, and float is at 38.29M with Short Float at 3.55%.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hambleton Howard F,the company’sAFF President. SEC filings show that Hambleton Howard F bought 11,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $75.78 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16443.0 shares.

FirstCash Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Hambleton Howard F (AFF President) bought a total of 1,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $76.18 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4728.0 shares of the FCFS stock.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading 11.90% up over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is -9.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.