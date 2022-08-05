Is Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) a good stock to buy now?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) is -48.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.41 and a high of $78.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADGI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is -5.08% and 9.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock -62.08% off its SMA200. ADGI registered a loss of -52.53% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -0.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.10%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.60% and -95.24% from its 52-week high.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -784.00% this year.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.87M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 5.30%.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.50% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 10.33% higher over the same period.