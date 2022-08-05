Is Saia Inc. (SAIA) a good stock to buy now?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is -28.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $168.03 and a high of $365.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAIA stock was last observed hovering at around $236.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.77% off its average median price target of $242.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -33.56% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.40, the stock is 12.92% and 20.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.79% off its SMA200. SAIA registered 0.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.60%.

The stock witnessed a 23.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.42%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $2.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.75 and Fwd P/E is 17.60. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.07% and -34.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Saia Inc. (SAIA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Saia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.30% this year.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.51M, and float is at 26.19M with Short Float at 9.05%.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Saia Inc. (SAIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COL DOUGLAS L,the company’sExecutive VP, CFO & Secretary. SEC filings show that COL DOUGLAS L sold 2,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $291.68 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8176.0 shares.

Saia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that EISNOR DI-ANN (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $268.90 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5548.0 shares of the SAIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, ODELL RICHARD D (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $289.79 for $4.35 million. The insider now directly holds 12,960 shares of Saia Inc. (SAIA).

Saia Inc. (SAIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is 10.62% higher over the past 12 months. ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is 32.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.