KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) is -29.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.04% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is 16.40% and 26.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 5.67% at the moment leaves the stock -2.84% off its SMA200. KMPH registered -36.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.24%.

The stock witnessed a 34.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.46%, and is 9.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $207.13M and $20.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is -83.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.75% and -43.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KemPharm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.10% this year.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.51M, and float is at 30.20M with Short Float at 6.16%.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mickle Travis C,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Mickle Travis C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $43900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11034.0 shares.

KemPharm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Mickle Travis C (President & CEO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $4.37 per share for $13096.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39521.0 shares of the KMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Tierney David S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.39 for $8780.0. The insider now directly holds 5,835 shares of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH).