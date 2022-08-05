NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 71.86% Upside

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) is -19.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $8.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is -6.41% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -12.01% off its SMA200. NRSN registered a gain of 5.35% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -28.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.67%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.51% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.16% and -75.92% from its 52-week high.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.20% this year.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.99M, and float is at 6.85M with Short Float at 0.86%.