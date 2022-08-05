Home  »  Industry   »  PAYC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consid...

PAYC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Now

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is -13.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.82 and a high of $558.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAYC stock was last observed hovering at around $352.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.44% off its average median price target of $387.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.83% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.42% lower than the price target low of $339.00 for the same period.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Currently trading at $360.77, the stock is 13.34% and 20.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 1.51% off its SMA200. PAYC registered -18.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.82%.

The stock witnessed a 15.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.92%, and is 10.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has around 5385 employees, a market worth around $21.06B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.00 and Fwd P/E is 51.80. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.02% and -35.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paycom Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.80% this year.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.01M, and float is at 51.10M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faurot Holly,the company’sChief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that Faurot Holly sold 5,431 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $277.55 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38289.0 shares.

Paycom Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Faurot Holly (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 75 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $275.19 per share for $20639.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 966.0 shares of the PAYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Faurot Holly (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 1,460 shares at an average price of $275.24 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 43,720 shares of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC).

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -14.05% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -13.01% lower over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -34.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.

Related Videos

Stocks Telegraph

On the YouTube channel of the Stocks Telegraph, we provide investors and Wall Street key players with informative and educational video content. A major aim of this channel is to make sure all the information we offer is not just accurate but timely as possible for the stock traders to gather insight and meet their investing goals.

During the day and at night, our expert research team constantly collects information from the most reliable sources possible to create these videos that simplify the lives of investors. This channel covers all the trending stocks of the day, and the crypto market, so you as an investor can start the day with everything you need to know.

Stocks Telegraph
In this video, we bring you the five best EV battery stocks to buy right now, that could deliver you exposure to this currently booming sector. Each of the stocks mentioned contains immense financial promise, and each are uniquely well-suited to see stellar growth in the short to long-term future. The mentioned stocks are Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock), FREYR Battery (FREY stock), Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock), Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock), and Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock). The EV battery market is at the forefront of the global transition towards electrification and decarbonization. For this reason, the market has been quick to restructure itself along these lines, with demand for these stocks seeing a spectacular rise. As EV batteries continue to become more energy efficient and less costly, their market growth potential surges. This class of stock offers unparalleled growth opportunities, which would enable investors’ portfolios to fly high in the short to long-term future. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock) 2:31 - FREYR Battery (FREY stock) 5:00 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock) 6:22 - Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock) 7:39 - Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Lithium Americas Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAC/ FREYR Battery :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FREY/ Albemarle Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALB/ Tesla Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSLA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVbatterystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy during August 2022. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR stock), Lithia Motors Inc (LAD stock), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE stock), Leggett & Platt (LEG stock), and Shell plc (SHEL stock). 2022 has proven largely tumultuous for those invested in the stock market. When stocks collectively entered into a bear category, even corporate giants felt the pinch. With supply chains continuing to face disruption as a result of the sanctions on Russa, investors are understandably concerned as to where opportunity lies. The stocks mentioned in this video are each well suited to deliver gains, amidst the present circumstances, and are thus our top picks for your 2022 stock portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:03 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock) 3:04 - Lithia Motors (LAD stock) 5:04 - Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE stock) 6:44 - Leggett & Platt (LEG stock) 8:09 - Shell plc (SHEL stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ Lithia Motors :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAD/ Alexandria Real Estate : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ARE/ Leggett & Platt : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LEG/ Shell plc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SHEL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #Investing, #StockMarket
In this video, we bring you the five best recession proof stocks to invest in for you to consider safeguarding your portfolio through. The stocks mentioned in this video are WEC Energy Group (WEC stock), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP stock), American Tower Corporation (AMT stock), the 3M Company (MMM stock), and Public Storage (PSA stock). Historical records show that whenever a recession hit the US economy, a handful of stocks thrived against the downfall of the wider market. With the fears of an oncoming recession, once again dominating investor discourse, market participants are once again out in the search for the most resilient recession-proof stocks to latch on to. The stocks presented in this video, each hold the inherent capability to thrive during periods of economic difficulty. In turn, holding each of these stocks offers investors the opportunity to sail through the looming recession. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:57 - WEC Energy Group (WEC stock) 2:31 - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP stock) 4:49 - American Tower Corp (AMT stock) 6:34 - the 3M Company (MMM stock) 7:56 - Public Storage (PSA stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- WEC Energy Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WEC/ Brookfield Infrastructure :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BIP/ American Tower Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMT/ the 3M Company : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MMM/ Public Storage : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PSA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Recession, #Stocks, #Investing
Load More... Subscribe

Most Popular

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Videos

Stocks Telegraph

On the YouTube channel of the Stocks Telegraph, we provide investors and Wall Street key players with informative and educational video content. A major aim of this channel is to make sure all the information we offer is not just accurate but timely as possible for the stock traders to gather insight and meet their investing goals.

During the day and at night, our expert research team constantly collects information from the most reliable sources possible to create these videos that simplify the lives of investors. This channel covers all the trending stocks of the day, and the crypto market, so you as an investor can start the day with everything you need to know.

Stocks Telegraph
In this video, we bring you the five best EV battery stocks to buy right now, that could deliver you exposure to this currently booming sector. Each of the stocks mentioned contains immense financial promise, and each are uniquely well-suited to see stellar growth in the short to long-term future. The mentioned stocks are Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock), FREYR Battery (FREY stock), Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock), Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock), and Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock). The EV battery market is at the forefront of the global transition towards electrification and decarbonization. For this reason, the market has been quick to restructure itself along these lines, with demand for these stocks seeing a spectacular rise. As EV batteries continue to become more energy efficient and less costly, their market growth potential surges. This class of stock offers unparalleled growth opportunities, which would enable investors’ portfolios to fly high in the short to long-term future. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock) 2:31 - FREYR Battery (FREY stock) 5:00 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock) 6:22 - Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock) 7:39 - Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Lithium Americas Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAC/ FREYR Battery :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FREY/ Albemarle Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALB/ Tesla Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSLA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVbatterystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy during August 2022. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR stock), Lithia Motors Inc (LAD stock), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE stock), Leggett & Platt (LEG stock), and Shell plc (SHEL stock). 2022 has proven largely tumultuous for those invested in the stock market. When stocks collectively entered into a bear category, even corporate giants felt the pinch. With supply chains continuing to face disruption as a result of the sanctions on Russa, investors are understandably concerned as to where opportunity lies. The stocks mentioned in this video are each well suited to deliver gains, amidst the present circumstances, and are thus our top picks for your 2022 stock portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:03 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock) 3:04 - Lithia Motors (LAD stock) 5:04 - Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE stock) 6:44 - Leggett & Platt (LEG stock) 8:09 - Shell plc (SHEL stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ Lithia Motors :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAD/ Alexandria Real Estate : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ARE/ Leggett & Platt : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LEG/ Shell plc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SHEL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #Investing, #StockMarket
In this video, we bring you the five best recession proof stocks to invest in for you to consider safeguarding your portfolio through. The stocks mentioned in this video are WEC Energy Group (WEC stock), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP stock), American Tower Corporation (AMT stock), the 3M Company (MMM stock), and Public Storage (PSA stock). Historical records show that whenever a recession hit the US economy, a handful of stocks thrived against the downfall of the wider market. With the fears of an oncoming recession, once again dominating investor discourse, market participants are once again out in the search for the most resilient recession-proof stocks to latch on to. The stocks presented in this video, each hold the inherent capability to thrive during periods of economic difficulty. In turn, holding each of these stocks offers investors the opportunity to sail through the looming recession. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:57 - WEC Energy Group (WEC stock) 2:31 - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP stock) 4:49 - American Tower Corp (AMT stock) 6:34 - the 3M Company (MMM stock) 7:56 - Public Storage (PSA stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- WEC Energy Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WEC/ Brookfield Infrastructure :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BIP/ American Tower Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMT/ the 3M Company : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MMM/ Public Storage : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PSA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Recession, #Stocks, #Investing
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with a very interesting topic, five best cannabis stocks to buy and hold for the long term. In this video, we bring you the top marijuana stocks to invest in, which are ideal for granting investors the opportunity to park their funds, whilst maintaining direct exposure to this high-growth industry. These stocks include GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG Stock), Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF Stock), Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF Stock), TerrAscend Corp (TRSSF Stock), and Altria Group Inc (MO Stock). One industry that has been feeling the winds of change in the last decade has been that of cannabis and marijuana. What had once been a social taboo is now making it into the mainstream, with some truly dynamically innovative companies taking charge of the industry. Cannabis is poised to undergo explosive growth, as continues to achieve milestones in terms of legalization and deregulation. The stocks mentioned in this video are some of the most promising names that will help you fly high. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:59 - GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG Stock) 2:25 - Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF Stock) 4:25 - Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock) 5:38 - TerrAscend Corp (TRSSF Stock) 7:23 - Altria Group Inc (MO Stock) __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the five best uranium stocks to buy right now. The stocks mentioned in this video are Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock), Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock), BHP Group Limited (BHP stock), and Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock). The world is gradually falling back in love with nuclear energy. Although this had previously been discussed in the context of decarbonization, the present global energy crisis has truly thrusted nuclear into the limelight. Uranium stocks for this reason are ideal to consider for those that seek early gains on this potentially revolutionary stock category. Each of the stocks mentioned in this video hold unique core strengths that make them suitable to include in one’s investment portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:57 - Denison Mines Corp (DNN stock) 2:22 - Cameco Corporation (CCJ stock) 4:21 - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC stock) 5:50 - BHP Group Limited (BHP stock) 7:08 - Ur-Energy Inc (URG stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Denison Mines : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DNN/ Cameco Corporation :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCJ/ Uranium Energy Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UEC/ BHP Group Limited : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BHP/ Ur-Energy Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/URG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UraniumStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the top 5 AI stocks to buy and hold for the long term. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR Stock), DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock), IBM Corp (IBM Stock), SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN Stock), and Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock). Many investors have been increasingly looking to get aboard the dynamic world of AI, and see their portfolios fly with all the promise it offers. Unfortunately, actually identifying such stocks are difficult, because they are a dime a dozen. Locating the real gems of artificial intelligence is something many have attempted to undertake. With this video, we attempt to put forward our best bets as to the most promising AI stocks you could include within your portfolios. Each of the AI stocks presented in this video holds unique strengths and have a stellar growth potential. Of course, it goes without saying that where investors anticipate gains of such colossal proportions, there is likelihood for loss. However, for those willing to see exposure to a certain degree of risk, the AI stocks presented here are some great options for inclusion within one’s portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:01 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR Stock) 2:22 - DocuSign Inc (DOCU stock) 4:31 - IBM Corp (IBM Stock) 6:22 - SoundHound AI (SOUN Stock) 7:35 - Lemonade Inc (LMND Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ DocuSign Inc :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DOCU/ IBM Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/IBM/ SoundHound AI : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOUN/ Lemonade Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LMND/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AI, #Stocks, #investing
Load More... Subscribe

Related Posts

© 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED​
111365

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.