PCOR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Now

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is -22.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $106.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $56.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.4% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.5% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.52% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.04, the stock is 26.64% and 30.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 9.53% at the moment leaves the stock -2.36% off its SMA200. PCOR registered -38.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.15%.

The stock witnessed a 29.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.32%, and is 21.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has around 2885 employees, a market worth around $7.99B and $560.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.10% and -41.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.20%).

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.60% this year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.53M, and float is at 118.95M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffith William J.G.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griffith William J.G. bought 171,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $42.81 per share for a total of $7.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

Procore Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, (10% Owner) bought a total of 95,202 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $42.81 per share for $4.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the PCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI, (10% Owner) acquired 76,287 shares at an average price of $42.81 for $3.27 million. The insider now directly holds 857,031 shares of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).