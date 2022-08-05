PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 67.25% Upside

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is -22.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.73% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.24, the stock is 8.56% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76418.0 and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -21.70% off its SMA200. AGS registered -31.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.12%.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.51%, and is 8.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $196.45M and $277.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.52. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.47% and -49.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 74.30% this year.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.99M, and float is at 36.51M with Short Float at 3.21%.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.