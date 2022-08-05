Positives for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) as stock gains in recent trading

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) is -23.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $21.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $11.05, the stock is 4.46% and -5.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -25.43% off its SMA200. XPRO registered -29.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.85%.

The stock witnessed a 11.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.82%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $1.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.74. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.21% and -48.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.50% this year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.27M, and float is at 101.14M with Short Float at 3.72%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mosing D. Keith,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mosing D. Keith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Mosing D. Keith (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the XPRO stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weatherford International plc (WFRD) that is trading 35.15% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 25.62% higher over the same period. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is -18.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.