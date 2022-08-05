Positives for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) as stock gains in recent trading

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is -26.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.30 and a high of $28.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOMD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $18.65, the stock is -0.12% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -17.81% off its SMA200. NOMD registered -28.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.09%.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.53%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has around 8002 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.80% and -35.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.40M, and float is at 145.44M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 0.24% up over the past 12 months and Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) that is -28.10% lower over the same period.