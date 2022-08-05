Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is 20.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.06 and a high of $50.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANM stock was last observed hovering at around $50.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.87% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.64% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.79, the stock is 14.07% and 16.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 22.82% off its SMA200. SANM registered 31.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.23%.

The stock witnessed a 24.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.17%, and is 8.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.58 and Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.01% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.84M, and float is at 59.26M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Sanmina Corporation (SANM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REID ALAN McWILLIAMS,the company’sEVP, Global Human Resources. SEC filings show that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $43.33 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34000.0 shares.

Sanmina Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that BILLINGER BRENT (SVP & Corp Controller) sold a total of 2,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $42.33 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11742.0 shares of the SANM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, REID ALAN McWILLIAMS (EVP, Global Human Resources) disposed off 9,039 shares at an average price of $39.11 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 44,000 shares of Sanmina Corporation (SANM).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 4.01% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 3.38% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is -4.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.