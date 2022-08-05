Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) down -12.68% since start of the year

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) is -12.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $34.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.53% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.87, the stock is 14.20% and 17.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -2.34% off its SMA200. TGLS registered 21.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.07%.

The stock witnessed a 31.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.01%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has around 6908 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $520.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.49% and -34.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 177.80% this year.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.67M, and float is at 20.57M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byorum Martha L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Byorum Martha L sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $24.46 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50304.0 shares.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading -18.85% down over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is -21.78% lower over the same period. PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) is 3.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.