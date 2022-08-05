These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is -3.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.87 and a high of $25.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.66% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.52% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.92, the stock is 1.18% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 7.76% off its SMA200. NX registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.07%.

The stock witnessed a 6.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.91%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has around 3860 employees, a market worth around $790.32M and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.76% and -7.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanex Building Products Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 314.00% this year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.16M, and float is at 32.76M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEVENS CURTIS M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEVENS CURTIS M sold 5,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $24.52 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Quanex Building Products Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that DAVIS SUSAN F (Director) sold a total of 5,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $23.02 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Cornett Paul (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $37500.0. The insider now directly holds 27,973 shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX).

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 23.48% up over the past 12 months and Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is -18.85% lower over the same period. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is -8.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.