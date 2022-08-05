Things appear to be looking up for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) is -13.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $2.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.9% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 80.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is 1.12% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -22.69% off its SMA200. OTLK registered -46.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.83%.

The stock witnessed a 5.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.37%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 71.08% and -59.30% from its 52-week high.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.07M, and float is at 109.53M with Short Float at 10.78%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRENARY C RUSSELL III,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that TRENARY C RUSSELL III bought 19,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $21120.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54925.0 shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Dagnon Terry (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $1.05 per share for $10500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the OTLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HILZINGER KURT J (Director) acquired 27,708 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $46827.0. The insider now directly holds 273,117 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK).