What should you know before buying stock in Lear Corporation (LEA)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is -19.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.38 and a high of $195.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEA stock was last observed hovering at around $156.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.23% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.49% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -5.71% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.00, the stock is 6.36% and 9.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -5.27% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. LEA registered -11.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.94%.

The stock witnessed a 18.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.76%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Lear Corporation (LEA) has around 160100 employees, a market worth around $8.48B and $19.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.83 and Fwd P/E is 9.56. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.02% and -24.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Lear Corporation (LEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lear Corporation (LEA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lear Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.90% this year.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.93M, and float is at 59.61M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Lear Corporation (LEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VIdershain Marianne,the company’sVP, Treasurer. SEC filings show that VIdershain Marianne sold 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $179.01 per share for a total of $30432.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lear Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,143 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $127.83 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47954.0 shares of the LEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) disposed off 6,143 shares at an average price of $134.92 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 54,097 shares of Lear Corporation (LEA).