What should you know before buying stock in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is -29.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNTR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.79% higher than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is 0.08% and -13.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -21.76% off its SMA200. VNTR registered -42.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.82%.

The stock witnessed a -6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.68%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $197.63M and $2.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.40 and Fwd P/E is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.41% and -48.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.90M, and float is at 44.75M with Short Float at 0.54%.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) that is trading 24.62% up over the past 12 months and Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) that is -42.99% lower over the same period.