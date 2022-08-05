Why Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is -34.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.24 and a high of $11.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.96, the stock is -2.14% and -9.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -32.00% off its SMA200. MTRX registered -53.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.34%.

The stock witnessed a 11.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.04%, and is -9.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has around 2717 employees, a market worth around $130.25M and $682.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.90% and -57.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matrix Service Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.90% this year.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.78M, and float is at 25.96M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Matrix Service Company (MTRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DURKIN KEVIN A,the company’sVP Chief Bus Dev/Strat Officer. SEC filings show that DURKIN KEVIN A bought 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $6.36 per share for a total of $49635.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65458.0 shares.

Matrix Service Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that HEWITT JOHN R (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $7.02 per share for $35100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the MTRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, HEWITT JOHN R (President & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.97 for $69740.0. The insider now directly holds 386,979 shares of Matrix Service Company (MTRX).

Matrix Service Company (MTRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -15.28% down over the past 12 months and MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is -0.87% lower over the same period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is -32.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.