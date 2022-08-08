36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 96.47% Upside

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) is 27.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $38.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.47% off the consensus price target high of $38.23 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.47% higher than the price target low of $38.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 17.00% and 29.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock 23.76% off its SMA200. KRKR registered -25.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.66%.

The stock witnessed a 33.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.75%, and is 14.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.54% over the week and 16.32% over the month.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has around 572 employees, a market worth around $50.80M and $47.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.65. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.00% and -43.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.90%).

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.14M, and float is at 25.84M with Short Float at 0.59%.