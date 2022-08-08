Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) is 111.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.34 and a high of $186.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMR stock was last observed hovering at around $127.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $198.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.89% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.99% higher than the price target low of $182.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.23, the stock is -2.93% and -10.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 22.94% off its SMA200. AMR registered 341.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.83%.

The stock witnessed a 10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.32%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has around 3560 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $2.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.47 and Fwd P/E is 3.46. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 356.00% and -30.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.50%).

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.20% this year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.57M, and float is at 16.04M with Short Float at 9.48%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fessenden Elizabeth Anne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fessenden Elizabeth Anne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $145.38 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4567.0 shares.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Vogel Scott D. (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $135.46 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47327.0 shares of the AMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, FERRARA ALBERT E JR (Director) disposed off 3,665 shares at an average price of $135.75 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 18,825 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR).