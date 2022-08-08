Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 73.71% Upside

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) is -11.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RKDA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -0.82% and -13.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76186.0 and changing 5.66% at the moment leaves the stock -25.69% off its SMA200. RKDA registered -61.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.88%.

The stock witnessed a -9.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.15%, and is 9.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $19.30M and $9.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.22% and -65.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.60%).

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.19M, and float is at 20.42M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Haley Pamela,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Haley Pamela bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $490.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5088.0 shares.