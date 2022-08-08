Are we looking at the next big move in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) is -57.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $8.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRDF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 63.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 4.65% and 21.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -26.05% off its SMA200. CRDF registered -50.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.68%.

The stock witnessed a -18.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.81%, and is 14.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.71% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $104.79M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 123.89% and -70.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.00% this year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.42M, and float is at 40.22M with Short Float at 5.65%.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PACE GARY W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PACE GARY W bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Levine James E. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $6.47 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the CRDF stock.