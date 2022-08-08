Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) – The 59.45% Upside Potential Remains

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) is -69.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVAH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -1.04% and -11.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -53.05% off its SMA200. AVAH registered -76.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.00%.

The stock witnessed a -10.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.78%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $397.21M and $1.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.78. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -78.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.60% this year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.93M, and float is at 173.11M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cunningham Patrick A.,the company’sChief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Cunningham Patrick A. bought 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $9626.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Reisz Edwin C. (Chief Administrative Officer) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.88 per share for $25929.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the AVAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Strange Tony () acquired 36,000 shares at an average price of $2.90 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,680,134 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH).

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) that is trading -17.79% down over the past 12 months and LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) that is -14.67% lower over the same period. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is -39.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.