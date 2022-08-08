Check out this: Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) is -30.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.03 and a high of $22.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.73% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.18% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.48, the stock is -6.36% and -12.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -17.60% off its SMA200. MX registered -30.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.69%.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.96%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has around 890 employees, a market worth around $663.47M and $455.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.13 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.13% and -35.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.60M, and float is at 43.95M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Young-Joon. SEC filings show that Kim Young-Joon bought 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $17.37 per share for a total of $94840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Kim Theodore Sbought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $18.45 per share for $55350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Lee Woung Moo () disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $18.58 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 108,955 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX).

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is trading -48.17% down over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 50.89% higher over the same period. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is -38.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.