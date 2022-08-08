Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is 2.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.21 and a high of $220.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUBB stock was last observed hovering at around $214.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $202.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.88% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -16.68% lower than the price target low of $183.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $213.52, the stock is 7.43% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 10.56% off its SMA200. HUBB registered 7.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.15%.

The stock witnessed a 14.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.45%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has around 18300 employees, a market worth around $11.50B and $4.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.12 and Fwd P/E is 20.57. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.45% and -3.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hubbell Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.60M, and float is at 53.46M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARDOSO CARLOS M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CARDOSO CARLOS M sold 749 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $193.73 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1744.0 shares.

Hubbell Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Bakker Gerben (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 1,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $186.37 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38132.0 shares of the HUBB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Sperry William R (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $188.70 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 60,896 shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB).

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -16.36% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -27.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.