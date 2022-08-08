Is TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) a good stock to buy now?

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) is 1.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $64.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TA stock was last observed hovering at around $53.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.16% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -11.83% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.56, the stock is 29.68% and 40.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 20.11% off its SMA200. TA registered 46.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.44%.

The stock witnessed a 46.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.84%, and is 25.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has around 14250 employees, a market worth around $791.03M and $9.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.52% and -18.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 407.00% this year.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.38M, and float is at 12.51M with Short Float at 2.66%.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times.