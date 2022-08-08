LianBio (LIAN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 91.52% Upside

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) is -62.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $16.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.52% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 67.88% higher than the price target low of $7.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is -1.97% and -8.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -56.87% off its SMA200. LIAN registered a loss of -34.94% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -15.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.87%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.05% and -86.01% from its 52-week high.

LianBio (LIAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LianBio (LIAN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LianBio is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.60% this year.

LianBio (LIAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.28M, and float is at 45.12M with Short Float at 2.42%.

LianBio (LIAN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at LianBio (LIAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 69,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $3.13 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.73 million shares.

LianBio disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (Director) bought a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $2.63 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.66 million shares of the LIAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 42,551 shares at an average price of $2.47 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 2,541,251 shares of LianBio (LIAN).

LianBio (LIAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) that is trading -42.10% down over the past 12 months and Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) that is -69.79% lower over the same period.