Merus N.V. (MRUS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) is -9.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.47 and a high of $33.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $28.93, the stock is 13.56% and 28.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.70% off its SMA200. MRUS registered 53.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.67%.

The stock witnessed a 18.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.38%, and is 19.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $52.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.85% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.50%).

Merus N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.49M, and float is at 39.82M with Short Float at 8.61%.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Merus N.V. (MRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lundberg Sven Ante,the company’sPresident, CEO & PFO. SEC filings show that Lundberg Sven Ante bought 4,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $22.97 per share for a total of $99685.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19340.0 shares.

Merus N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Shuman Harry (VP Controller, PAO) sold a total of 575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $18.31 per share for $10528.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1925.0 shares of the MRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Silverman Peter B. (EVP, GC and Head of Utrecht) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $26.95 for $1.62 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Merus N.V. (MRUS).

Merus N.V. (MRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -52.39% down over the past 12 months.