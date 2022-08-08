Monro Inc. (MNRO) down -13.01% since start of the year

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is -13.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.49 and a high of $64.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNRO stock was last observed hovering at around $50.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.85% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.64% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.69, the stock is 6.22% and 11.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 1.12% off its SMA200. MNRO registered -13.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.08%.

The stock witnessed a 13.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.06%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) has around 8750 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.80 and Fwd P/E is 23.30. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.21% and -21.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monro Inc. (MNRO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.50% this year.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.48M, and float is at 31.62M with Short Float at 12.66%.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Monro Inc. (MNRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Leah C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Johnson Leah C. sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $49.92 per share for a total of $37440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4176.0 shares.

Monro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Broderick Michael T (CEO & President) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $48.85 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65948.0 shares of the MNRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Broderick Michael T (CEO & President) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $59.99 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 63,448 shares of Monro Inc. (MNRO).

Monro Inc. (MNRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Inc. (ASH) that is trading 24.54% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -6.26% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 8.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.