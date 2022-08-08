Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is -66.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $15.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is 7.64% and 2.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -56.57% off its SMA200. NLS registered -85.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.14%.

The stock witnessed a 6.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.66%, and is 17.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $62.30M and $589.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -86.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nautilus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.40% this year.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.25M, and float is at 30.40M with Short Float at 8.23%.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Nautilus Inc. (NLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Collins Jeffery Lynn,the company’sVP & GM, International. SEC filings show that Collins Jeffery Lynn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $43000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40387.0 shares.

Nautilus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that McGregor Jay (SVP & GM North America Sales) bought a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $2.13 per share for $11908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16377.0 shares of the NLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Alseth Becky L. (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 8,178 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $17652.0. The insider now directly holds 16,500 shares of Nautilus Inc. (NLS).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -48.69% down over the past 12 months and Callaway Golf Company (ELY) that is -30.04% lower over the same period. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is -29.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.