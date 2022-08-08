ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is 3.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.52 and a high of $92.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $80.57, the stock is -1.29% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 1.32% off its SMA200. OGS registered 8.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.91%.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.98%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $2.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.54 and Fwd P/E is 18.37. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.87% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.26M, and float is at 53.13M with Short Float at 3.50%.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hutchinson Michael G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hutchinson Michael G sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $86.12 per share for a total of $64590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12768.0 shares.

ONE Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A (Director) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $71.55 per share for $57239.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9716.0 shares of the OGS stock.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) that is trading -19.77% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 12.42% higher over the same period. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is 19.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.