Preferred Bank (PFBC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.61 and a high of $81.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $70.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.05% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.72% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.20, the stock is 1.46% and 3.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41611.0 and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -0.60% off its SMA200. PFBC registered 22.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.03%.

The stock witnessed a 3.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.54%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $226.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.59% and -13.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Preferred Bank (PFBC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Preferred Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.60% this year.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.77M, and float is at 13.72M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Preferred Bank (PFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is trading -11.18% down over the past 12 months and TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) that is 14.54% higher over the same period. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -26.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.