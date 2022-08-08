RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:RADA Stock Is Going Next

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) is 10.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RADA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.43, the stock is 5.01% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -7.40% off its SMA200. RADA registered -12.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.43%.

The stock witnessed a 13.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.65%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $520.98M and $114.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.82 and Fwd P/E is 15.92. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.88% and -37.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 295.60% this year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.47M, and float is at 44.41M with Short Float at 1.80%.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 18.19% up over the past 12 months and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC) that is -6.29% lower over the same period.