Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:RFL Stock Is Going Next

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) is -62.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $56.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RFL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is -9.96% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -56.35% off its SMA200. RFL registered -96.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.12%.

The stock witnessed a -5.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.76%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $41.40M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.62% and -96.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.80% this year.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.76M, and float is at 9.93M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JONAS HOWARD S,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that JONAS HOWARD S bought 3,225,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.34 million shares.

Rafael Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that JONAS HOWARD S (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 112,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $44.92 per share for $5.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RFL stock.