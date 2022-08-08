Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) – The -19.0% Downside Potential Remains

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is -16.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $8.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYAM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -90.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.76, the stock is 49.85% and 47.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 10.70% at the moment leaves the stock -9.58% off its SMA200. RYAM registered -26.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.15%.

The stock witnessed a 67.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.36%, and is 34.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $274.60M and $1.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.48% and -42.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.77M, and float is at 61.12M with Short Float at 7.04%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -3.80% down over the past 12 months and Stepan Company (SCL) that is -7.08% lower over the same period.