Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) is 101.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.42%.

Currently trading at $14.55, the stock is 42.68% and 61.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 30.73% at the moment leaves the stock 78.82% off its SMA200. SRTS registered 311.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.36%.

The stock witnessed a 66.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.21%, and is 29.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $185.66M and $34.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.32 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 353.27% and 21.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Sensus Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.00% this year.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.50M, and float is at 12.84M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCall William H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCall William H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $7.54 per share for a total of $75400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Sardano Joseph C (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 44,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $10.11 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the SRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sardano Joseph C (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 38,300 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 1,375,075 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS).

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sientra Inc. (SIEN) that is trading -82.04% down over the past 12 months and KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) that is -31.36% lower over the same period.