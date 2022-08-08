SHPW Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Now

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) is -76.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $12.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHPW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 66.54% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -11.63% and -27.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -71.02% off its SMA200. SHPW registered -91.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.10%.

The stock witnessed a -29.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.46%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $43.09M and $41.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.66% and -93.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -353.40% this year.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.14M, and float is at 39.47M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P sold 955 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $2337.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38461.0 shares.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P (10% Owner) sold a total of 45,746 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $2.45 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.75 million shares of the SHPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P (10% Owner) disposed off 10,718 shares at an average price of $2.33 for $24988.0. The insider now directly holds 38,832 shares of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW).