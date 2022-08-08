These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -10.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.79 and a high of $65.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $27.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.45% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.62% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.95, the stock is 19.68% and 17.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -1.08% off its SMA200. YOU registered -48.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.44%.

The stock witnessed a 25.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.27%, and is 10.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $293.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 798.57. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.75% and -57.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.88M, and float is at 65.99M with Short Float at 14.47%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $31.65 per share for a total of $120.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.01 million shares.

