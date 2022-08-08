These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is 19.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.90 and a high of $250.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROLL stock was last observed hovering at around $231.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.83% off its average median price target of $232.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.08% off the consensus price target high of $263.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.25% lower than the price target low of $193.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.74, the stock is 10.80% and 22.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 23.65% off its SMA200. ROLL registered 5.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.05%.

The stock witnessed a 22.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.72%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) has around 3549 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.52 and Fwd P/E is 32.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.10% and -3.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.65M, and float is at 28.18M with Short Float at 4.69%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVINE ALAN B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEVINE ALAN B sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $211.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20027.0 shares.

RBC Bearings Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that Kaplan Steven H. (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $200.05 per share for $80020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the ROLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Edwards Richard J (V.P. and General Manager) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $199.07 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 11,966 shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -65.01% down over the past 12 months and The Timken Company (TKR) that is -14.22% lower over the same period.